Music on the roof of the world: David Garret's exciting concert at the Burj al Arab in Dubai

Being able to attend a David Garret concert is always a wonderful experience.”DUBAI, UAE, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music is capable of enchantment and emotion: especially when it is that of David Garrett, one of the greatest among contemporary violinists. Garrett himself played in a uniquely fascinating location, the top floor of the Burj al Arab in Dubai, at an event sponsored by the Swiss banking group iSwiss.
A unique event: the Burj al Arab is in fact considered the most luxurious hotel in the world. Located on the beach in Dubai, housed in a building with a particular shape that recalls that of a sail, it can boast no fewer than 7 stars, the only hotel in the world to obtain this recognition.
And the top floor of the hotel, which also houses a heliport, was chosen as the location for the David Garret concert, for which iSwiss was one of the main sponsors: a unique and unforgettable experience as reported by an enthusiastic Christopher Aleo.
Aleo, who is CEO of iSwiss, said how, "Being able to attend a David Garret concert is always a wonderful experience: the fact that the concert was included in such a large-scale event, such as the presentation of the World Club Dome, made it even more unique."
"The location of the Burj al Arab can surprise and fascinate anyone, just like Dubai, the city of luxury par excellence. Being able to enjoy this concert in the company of so many dear friends has an added value. And for iSwiss, it is a point of pride to be able to sponsor events of this magnitude. We really hope there will be more occasions like this, where the greats of show business and beyond come together to create events to remember."
David Garrett's concert, able to enchant music lovers with his interpretations of the great classics and his ability to use the violin also for rock music in an absolutely unique and unmistakable mix of styles, was one of the most important events within the World Club Dome presentation event, one of the events that mix entertainment and music in an absolutely modern and entertaining way.
A real show of incredible light and sound, literally on the 'roof of the world': the notes of David Garret's concert contributed to making the atmosphere of the Burj al Arab even more unique, while the light effects of the World Club Dome illuminated the night on the Dubai sea.
