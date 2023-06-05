Dr. Rajeev Fernando: A Lifeline of Support for Refugees, Earthquake Victims, and Train Accident Survivors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rajeev Fernando, a compassionate disaster medicine physician, has been a beacon of hope for individuals facing immense hardships. Since the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022, Dr. Fernando has been providing crucial support to the refugee population, offering medical aid, mental health assistance, and humanitarian relief to those affected by the conflict.
Dr. Fernando's dedication to helping those in need extends far beyond Ukraine. Recently, he swiftly responded to the devastating earthquake in Turkey, where he provided critical medical care and coordinated relief efforts to aid the earthquake victims. His commitment to serving humanity knows no boundaries.
In the wake of the tragic train accident in India, Dr. Fernando has once again stepped up to offer his expertise and support. As the news of the accident shocked the world, Dr. Fernando has been actively involved in providing medical assistance to the survivors. He has personally coordinated with hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ensure the best possible care for the injured. Understanding the dire financial situation of the affected families, Dr. Fernando has also extended financial assistance to cover hospital expenses, recognizing that many people in the region are extremely poor.
The recent train accident in India, reported by CNN (https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/04/asia/india-train-crash-focus-on-clearing-tracks-intl-hnk/index.html), has claimed numerous lives and left many injured. Dr. Fernando's involvement in the response efforts underscores his dedication to providing immediate medical aid and support to the victims. His tireless efforts have not only helped alleviate suffering but have also provided relief to families burdened by financial challenges.
Throughout his career, Dr. Rajeev Fernando has exemplified the qualities of compassion, resilience, and selflessness. His unwavering commitment to providing medical care and humanitarian aid in the face of crises has touched the lives of countless individuals, bringing hope and healing to those who need it most.
As the world continues to grapple with various challenges, Dr. Fernando's remarkable contributions remind us of the power of human kindness and the importance of standing together in times of need.
About Dr. Rajeev Fernando
Dr. Rajeev Fernando, distinguished in the realm of infectious diseases, is recognized as New York Metro's Top Doctor for the ninth year, manifesting his persistent commitment to medical excellence. Known for his active role during global health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, and the Zika virus outbreak in Brazil, Dr. Fernando's work extends far beyond traditional medicine.
His work with CHIRAJ in Ukraine exemplifies his humanitarian spirit, addressing mental health challenges and providing essential medical services to those in need. He also disseminates his medical expertise through media networks like CNN, BBC, Fox, and Forbes.
For more information about Dr. Rajeev Fernando and CHIRAJ, please visit the official website: https://www.chiraj.org/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Tamara Zykova
i720 Global LLC
Tzykova@i720global.com
+380672350404 (WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram)
Tamara Zykova
