Healing through Art: Dr. Rajeev Fernando Shines a Spotlight on Courageous Women Battling Cancer in Ukraine
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rajeev Fernando, an esteemed disaster medicine physician and co-founder of Chiraj, has joined forces with the international charitable organization Heal Corp to make significant strides in the fight against mental illness. Their collaborative efforts aim to bring attention to the challenges faced by brave female refugees in Ukraine who are battling cancer. Dr. Fernando's compassionate support includes sponsoring beauty treatments for these women, offering them a much-needed respite and an opportunity to restore their sense of self.
The remarkable event, titled "Project of Psychological Support and Rehabilitation of Cancer Patients in Ukraine - WE DO IT," took place on June 2, 2023, at the Community Center for Psychological Support in Kyiv. This groundbreaking initiative, organized by Chiraj, Heal Corp, and esteemed organizations such as the World Council for Psychotherapy, the International Association for Applied Psychology, Teachers College, Columbia University (USA), and the Neuropsychology Center of Louisiana (USA), highlights their collective dedication to addressing mental health and cancer challenges and promoting well-being in post-conflict regions.
The event held at the Community Center for Psychological Support in Kyiv provided a unique opportunity for the public and the press to witness the profound impact of Dr. Fernando's work and engage in a conversation about the importance of mental health support in battling cancer in post-conflict situations. Through art, the resilience and creativity of these refugee women were celebrated, effectively underscoring the urgent need for increased resources and services to address global mental health and cancer challenges. The Community Center for Psychological Support in Kyiv, founded by Chiraj and personally led by Dr. Rajeev Fernando, Disaster Medicine Doctor and Chief Medical Officer, with the support of the board members of the Heal Corp organization, is home to a team of dedicated psychologists headed by Oleksandr Zharkov, Chief and Co-founder of the Center.
This project aims to provide support to women in Ukraine who have been affected by war and are now refugees, many of whom require psychological support in addition to cancer treatment.
To honor the resilience and creativity of these remarkable women, the Polish Embassy in New York will host an art exhibition in June 2023, showcasing the artwork created by these courageous patients.
The artwork to be displayed at the Polish Embassy beautifully encapsulates the emotional journeys of refugee women confronting untreated cancer in Ukraine. These women have poured their emotions onto canvas, creating powerful and evocative pieces of art that serve as a testament to their strength and determination. Dr. Fernando's sponsorship of manicures, pedicures, and facials through the Chiraj/Heal Corp mental health program has provided these women with moments of relaxation and self-care, effectively highlighting the transformative power of holistic support.
The collaboration between Dr. Fernando's Chiraj organization, Heal Corp, and the Polish Embassy exemplifies the global solidarity necessary to address the complex issues surrounding mental health and the impact of war. By shining a light on the often-overlooked needs of female refugees with untreated cancer, this event aims to raise awareness, foster understanding, and provide the urgent support these women require.
Another remarkable event, "The Reconstruction Bra Fashion and Auction", will be held on Thursday, June 8, 7:00 pm at The Clubhouse in East Hampton (174 Daniels Hole Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937, United States). This outstanding show is organized by Lucia's Angels, a foundation committed to helping women and families on Eastern Long Island facing late-stage women's cancers, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and uterine cancer, in collaboration with the Coalition for Women's Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, with the support of Dr. Rajeev Fernando.
Dr. Fernando's journey serves as a powerful call to action, urging individuals and communities worldwide to prioritize mental health support for those who need it most. By amplifying his message of hope, strength, and compassion, we can contribute to creating a world where the invisible wounds of war are acknowledged, treated, and healed.
About Dr. Rajeev Fernando: Dr. Rajeev Fernando is a renowned disaster medicine physician and co-founder of Chiraj, an esteemed international humanitarian and charitable organization dedicated to providing mental health support in post-conflict regions. Dr. Fernando's focus on holistic care and art therapy has made significant contributions to the field of mental health support, serving as a beacon of hope for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
About Chiraj: Chiraj is a nonprofit organization committed to addressing mental health challenges in post-conflict regions. Through its Community Center for Psychological Support, Chiraj provides counseling services to individuals in need, with a particular emphasis on refugees and those affected by war. In collaboration with the World Council for Psychotherapy and the International Association for Applied Psychology, Chiraj strives to create positive change and foster resilience in communities impacted by conflict.
About Heal Corp: Heal Corp is an international charitable organization that works in collaboration with Chiraj to provide comprehensive support to individuals affected by mental health issues in post-conflict regions. With a mission to promote well-being and healing, Heal Corp supports initiatives that combine mental health support, art therapy, and various programs to empower communities and foster recovery.
Additional Organizations Participating in the Events:
World Council for Psychotherapy Website: https://www.worldpsyche.org/
International Association for Applied Psychology Website: https://iaapsy.org/
Teachers College, Columbia University (USA) Website: https://www.tc.columbia.edu/
Neuropsychology Center of Louisiana (USA) Website: https://www.louisiananeuropsych.com/
Lucia's Angels Website: https://www.luciasangels.org/
Coalition for Women's Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Website: https://www.cwcshh.org/
These organizations, in partnership with Chiraj and Heal Corp, form a collective force in addressing mental health and cancer challenges in post-conflict regions. Through their collaboration, they strive to create a supportive network, share knowledge and resources, and implement initiatives that positively impact the lives of individuals affected by war and cancer.
