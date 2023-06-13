PRISM Logistics Marks 30 Years in Business
From Zero to Trusted Logistics Partner, Operating 2.3Mil Sq Ft for CPG Leader Supply Chains
Our people, our services, and our work-ethic won’t change... We look forward to pushing the boundaries, embracing the new, building up our employees, and serving others for years and years to come.””STOCKTON, CA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern California headquartered 3PL, Prism Logistics announced its 30 year business anniversary today. Created from the shared vision of Jere Van Puffelen and Paul Van de Roovaart, Prism has grown from a single small facility, to become a thriving 3PL, operating a network of 2.3 million square feet of warehouse space throughout Northern California, and relied upon by the world’s most respected food and consumer goods companies.
Co-founder and Chairman of the Board Jere Van Puffelen expressed gratitude to Mr. Dick Rooney, who managed logistics for General Mills, for expressing full faith in their dream and character, and shifting the General Mills’ flour business to Prism, a brand new business in 1993. “I do business with people, not companies,” said Mr. Rooney. He added that for him, it was not much of a risk, knowing these men, their work ethic, experience with his business and commitment to deliver on their promises.
Today Prism serves a wide array of Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), from small startups to global leaders work with Prism because of their track record of building mutually beneficial partnerships, with a focus on people first.
“Warehouses and services can only get you so far. It’s heart, determination, and our family-first mentality that keep Prism thriving.”
Jere with Jere’s sons Jeremy and Zech Van Puffelen, along with Mike Mayo are partners and all currently serve as Prism’s executive leadership team. Paul Van de Roovaart retired in 2014 and his guidance, leadership, and influence are still felt in the company today.
“We may not know what the next 30 years holds, but we do know we can count on each other. This business was built on a foundation that can’t be shaken. Our people, our services, and our work-ethic won’t change today, tomorrow, or the next day. We look forward to pushing the boundaries, embracing the new, building up our employees, and serving others for years and years to come.”
