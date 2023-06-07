LCP Media Unveils TourBuilder Clips: Virtual Tour Videos Using Innovative AI Technology
LCP Media announces the launch of TourBuilder clips, a new video feature integrated with the groundbreaking TourBuilder Go unit-level virtual tour solution.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LCP Media, a national visual media technology company, is thrilled to announce the launch of TourBuilder Clips, an exciting new video feature integrated with the groundbreaking TourBuilder Go unit-level virtual tour solution.
TourBuilder Clips enhances the virtual tour experience by automatically generating captivating short-form videos using state-of-the-art AI technology. These 360 videos, accompanied by a trendy soundtrack, range from 30-45 seconds, making them ideal for seamless sharing on your preferred social media platforms and online channels.
“We are dedicated to enhancing the customer journey for apartment searches, offering our real estate clients shareable videos that require no additional effort,” according to Tom Chomiak, Chief Technology Officer at LCP Media. “Empowering them to showcase unit-level walkthrough tours through short-form videos enhances the marketing strategies for available apartment homes.”
TourBuilder Clips is the latest addition to LCP Media’s lineup of innovative TourBuilder visual media solutions tailored to the real estate and multifamily industries. This exceptional feature is automatically accessible upon completing TourBuilder Go unit-level tours and is conveniently available for download in both vertical and horizontal orientations through the TourBuilder Insights dashboard.
In addition to this new feature, TourBuilder app users can leverage existing capabilities to shoot videos with their mobile phones, further expanding their creative possibilities.
TourBuilder, LCP Media’s proprietary feature-rich visual media platform, empowers real estate marketing professionals to easily create, store, organize, and monitor the performance of their digital content. It sets a new standard for simplicity and effectiveness in visual media technology, ensuring an unmatched user experience.
LCP Media continues to push the boundaries of visual media technology, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and delivering leading-edge solutions that redefine the way we explore the world of real estate.
About LCP Media:
LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixel) is a national visual media technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.
Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it’s Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.
Caitlin Golden
LCP Media
+1 773-337-3901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube