Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Celebrates 25 Years of Attorneys’ TBLS Board Certification Milestones
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, a renowned personal injury law firm with a rich history, is delighted to announce the continued achievement of two esteemed attorneys, Jonathan Harris and Matthew Shaffer. We take immense pride in sharing that they have been Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the prestigious Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) for more than 20 years. This exceptional distinction reaffirms their extensive knowledge, exceptional skills, and vast experience in the field, solidifying their long-standing reputation as top-notch advocates for our valued clients.
Board Certification by the TBLS is a remarkable milestone in an attorney's career. It demonstrates a high level of expertise and proficiency in a specific area of law. Matthew Shaffer, a true veteran in the field, has been Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law since 1998. With over two decades of experience, Matthew has built an exceptional track record of obtaining favorable settlements and courtroom victories for his clients. His commitment to excellence and unwavering advocacy have earned him the trust and respect of both clients and peers alike.
Jonathan Harris, who has been a Personal Injury Board Certified Lawyer since 2002, has quickly risen to prominence in the field of personal injury trial law. His unwavering dedication to his clients, combined with his extensive legal expertise, has consistently led to successful outcomes for those who have suffered personal injuries due to negligence.
"We are extremely proud of Jonathan Harris and Matthew Shaffer for achieving this esteemed recognition. Their Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law showcases their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of legal excellence and providing exceptional representation to our clients. We congratulate them on this well-deserved achievement." said Arthur R. Schechter, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP.
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is renowned for its relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of those who have suffered personal injuries. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to securing favorable outcomes for their clients through meticulous preparation, comprehensive legal knowledge, and zealous advocacy. With Jonathan Harris and Matthew Shaffer's Board Certification, the firm further solidifies its position as a trusted resource for individuals seeking expert legal representation in personal injury cases.
About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP:
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is a premier personal injury law firm located in Houston, Texas. With decades of combined experience, their attorneys have successfully represented individuals and families in a wide range of personal injury cases, including but not limited to motor vehicle accidents, workplace accidents, premises liability, and maritime accidents. The firm's relentless dedication to its clients and unwavering pursuit of justice has earned them a reputation for excellence in the legal community.
Jonathan S. Harris
