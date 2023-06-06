Recruiting for Good Rewarding Meaningful Travel Savings for Women Only Adventures
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn adventure travel gift card www.WomenOnlyAdventures.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn meaningful travel savings for Women Only Adventures www.WomenTravelforGood.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn luxury adventure travel gift card www.AdventuresMadeforYou.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsEarnTrips.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by rewarding referrals with travel savings.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "How does Recruiting for Good prepare kids for life? By creating a meaningful work program 'The Sweetest Gigs' for talented kids that teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!"
Recruiting for Good launches meaningful travel saving reward for 'Women Only Adventures;' and to help fund The Sweetest Gigs.
How to Earn Rewarding Travel Savings?
Participate in Recruiting for Good’s Referral Program
1. Simply, introduce Recruiting for Good to a company executive (CEO, CFO, or VP HR) you personally know.
2. When Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; we help the company find a talented professional.
3. Recruiting for Good, then earns a finder's fee to fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids and rewards $2500 women travel for good gift card.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "We love to reward savings with Travel and Leisure's top Women Only Adventure Companies!"
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn travel to see the world for good. www.KidsEarnTrips.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
How do we appreciate candidates? For over 25 years, Recruiting for Good has represented and looked out for candidates. When you land a job with us, you help us make a difference in kids' lives too! Complete 90 days of employment and join the club 'we party for good.' Every time, you refer a friend who successfully completes their probation; you earn The Sweetest Vegas Weekend (Foodie, Music, or Sports). www.3DaystoParty.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram