Exceleras Launches ALEX Platform for REO Agents

GLENCOE, IL, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, has launched a new extension of their technology platform that provides a unique, valuable and intuitive experience specifically designed to help professional real estate agents manage and grow their businesses.

“Much of the software that exists in the market today was designed to meet the needs of asset managers, and mortgage servicers, but the hard-working agents who make it all happen seem to be an afterthought,” said Tom Simon, Exceleras’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our long history working with our national network of professional REO agents has informed the development of our new Agent Listing Experience, which we call ALEX. Agents who subscribe with Exceleras will soon have the power to manage their entire portfolio, from listings, offers, and BPOs, as well as tasks related to their properties. In addition, we’re building new features and bringing an ecosystem of partners to provide even greater value to help our agents service their own clients and grow their businesses.”

ALEX offers a robust set of tools for agents, including:

• Agent Marketing Tools - Subscribers create profiles to track their success and promote themselves in the market to win more listings. The platform allows the agent to stay in touch with former buyers and sellers between transactions to help them maintain and improve their homes.

• Listing Management Tools - The platform allows agents to automatically assign tasks for REO properties they have listed to preferred vendors and track progress through to completion. Subscribers will also have access to the Exceleras vast network of vendors.

• Property Repair Data - Through our partnership with Bluebook™, subscribers get access to a range of features, including real-time repair estimates for their properties, allowing them to visit with sellers and discuss the option to repair before listing. The data provided is highly accurate and specific to property location and includes current labor and material costs.

• Property Valuation Tools - Subscribers get access to simpler, more accurate and complete property valuations. They can pull comparable sales and listing information directly through the platform. Through our partnership with Bluebook and others, the platform introduces AI & automation to identify problem areas for repair and automatically provides repair estimates. Agents can also use the platform to secure BPO work and generate more revenue.

• Offer Management Tools - ALEX streamlines the offer process into 4 easy steps, simplifying and accelerating the process of reviewing counter offers and closing the deal so agents make more money.

“ALEX will officially launch in May of this year with an initial set of new features, and we have a steady stream of new capabilities that will be added throughout the year,” Simon said. “We believe we are building the most advanced, agent centric platform on the market to allow real estate agents, whether they are listing and selling REO or any other type of real estate, to grow their businesses by making everything they do easier and more integrated.”

“When agents see the power that we’re making available to them, I’m confident they will insist on being part of our network,” Simon added.

About Exceleras

Mortgage Servicers and the REO Agents and Vendors who serve them need software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides software that cost effectively adapts to their unique needs and seamlessly blends into their existing work environments, without requiring them to learn a new language or change their process. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys and Asset Managers. Find out more at http://www.exceleras.com.