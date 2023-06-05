Celebrate Music, History, and Community with Woodlawn

Essentially Ellington Pop-Up Concert Ibrahim Gonzalez Memorial Concert

Essentially Ellington Pop-up Concert - 6/8/23 @ 12:30 pm For Ibrahim With Love: A Memorial Concert by the Mambo Dervish Jazz Orchestra-6/11/23 @ 3:00 pm

BRONX, NY, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy will celebrate its legacy of music notables.

On Thursday, June 8, at 12:30 PM, join us on your lunch break at Woodlawn Cemetery’s Jazz Corner for a special jazz concert by the Susan E. Wagner High School Jazz Band. This spectacular group of high school students were the second-prize winners in this year’s Essentially Ellington Competition sponsored by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Come to the music as we celebrate Woodlawn’s rich jazz heritage. No reservations required.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM, we will host “For Ibrahim With Love: A Memorial Concert to Ibrahim Gonzalez.” An accomplished video producer, photographer, percussionist, pianist, composer, and music producer, Ibrahim was a man of many talents. He was the host of two shows on New York’s WBAI radio—Radio Libre! and In the Moment.

Leading his own quintet, he was known as the Mambo Dervish for his ensnaring percussion skills. In 2013, Ibrahim passed away at the age of 57 and was interred at the Woodlawn Cemetery.

This concert by The Mambo Dervish Jazz Ensemble is a tribute to his life and work. The members of The Mambo Dervish Latin Jazz Ensemble are: Jay Rodriguez, sax and flute; Ray Martinez, bass; Pablo Vergara, piano; Victor Rendon, timbals; Yasuyo Kimura, congas; Freddie González, trombone; Connie Grossman, flute; and Bobby Sanabria, drums. While this is a free event, the concert is at capacity. The in-person event is open to the media. Guests wishing to be added to our waiting list, please email mventrudo@woodlawn.org.

About The Woodlawn Cemetery

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries and a certified Level II Arboretum. In 2011, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Woodlawn is the last stop on the 4 Train. The Cemetery is also accessible from the Metro North Railroad Harlem Line (Woodlawn Station). By car, Woodlawn can be reached via the E. 233rd St Exit off of the Major Deegan (#12) and the Bronx River Parkway (#10). For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org

About the Woodlawn Conservancy

The Woodlawn Conservancy provides educational programs for students and the public, engaging a strong volunteer corps and working to present the extraordinary collection of monument and plantings found on the 400-acre site of The Woodlawn Cemetery. This mission is accomplished through the support of individuals and organizations who desire to preserve Woodlawn’s beauty and history for the enjoyment of future generations, thereby, investing in the future by preserving the past. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org