Fulldome Artists Take Center Stage as 2023 Metaverse Summer Series Film Lineup & Schedule Released

Full schedule of the 2023 Metaverse Summer Series Lineup Dome Fest West is excited to host it's Metaverse Summer Series at the SAT! 2023 Metaverse Summer Series Daily Schedule

Join us virtually at the SAT on the Satellite platform for two weeks of the best fulldome films from Dome Fest West's previous lineup. Tickets Available Now!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West has announced the full daily schedule for the 2023 Metaverse Summer Series. The two-week event will take place virtually on the SAT on the Satellite platform from July 7-21, showcasing the top fulldome films from the previous year's Dome Fest West lineup and providing further opportunities for upcoming independent artists to promote their work. Featured daily filmmakers include Timmy Edens, Michael J Saul, Glenn Grillo, Michael Strauss, Lena Herzog, and Joshua Sam Miller. The daily schedule is as follows:

- July 7 - Prudence DeVelliere

- July 8 - Bo & Bub's Cosmic Ride / WAYHA

- July 9 - “Witching sticks” - dems / Grandmas house

- July 10 - ONE LOVE - Antiboy

- July 11 - Aeon

- July 12 - FUTURE RUHR (2022)

- July 13 - SALZ

- July 14 - We Are Guardians

- July 15 - Last Whispers

- July 16 - Sounds of the Ocean - A Short Meditation Film

- July 17 - 3-2-1 Liftoff!

- July 18 - Druckmoment

- July 19 - Lockdown Dreamscape 360°

- July 20 - Earth | Tree | Sky

- July 21 - A New Vision / In The Province Of The Mind

The Metaverse Summer Series is hosted by the Society for Arts and Technology on their Satellite world built on the open-source Mozilla Hubs platform from July 7-21 and can be joined via PC, Mac, or VR headset. Tickets for the daily screenings are free and

According to Dome Fest West founder Ryan Moore, "We're thrilled to be able to provide a completely virtual event for showcasing fulldome films and promoting independent artists. We're excited to present an incredible lineup and can't wait for viewers to experience it."

**About Dome Fest West**

Dome Fest West is dedicated to advancing and elevating the world of immersive experiences. Through showcasing excellent content, innovative technology, and new industry solutions for creating and delivering immersive media, Dome Fest West strives to support and educate immersive artists, storytellers, world builders, and technologists. By building bridges with entrepreneurs, investors, and allied organizations, Dome Fest West aims to promote immersive media and attract new generations of audiences, enthusiasts, and makers.

**About the Society for Arts and Technology**

Founded in 1996, the Society for Arts and Technology [SAT] is a non-profit organization dedicated to digital culture. With its triple mission as a center for the arts, training and research, the SAT is a gathering space for diverse talent, curiosity, and knowledge. It is recognized internationally for its active, leading role in developing technologies for immersive creation, mixed realities and telepresence. The Society for Arts and Technology is a place of collective learning that holds the promise of exploring technology to infuse it with more meaning, magic and humanity.

**About Satellite**

Satellite is an immersive web platform dedicated to artists and cultural organizations. The Satellite virtual space, based on the Mozilla Hubs technology, adds specific functionalities for the creation and broadcasting of immersive works such as a 360° visualization tool. Accessible from any web browser, this transdisciplinary platform is a playground for a new generation of artists from around the world.

Limited free tickets are available now via Eventbrite. Access links to those tickets are available on the DomeFestWest.com homepage. Don't miss your chance to experience the latest in fulldome films!