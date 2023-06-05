Bluewood Ranch Community Announces Grand Opening and Home Tours in Victoria Texas on June 8th and 9th, 2023
Six Affordable Home Floor Plans Available at New manufactured Home Community
Demand for quality housing continues to soar as families and seniors seek affordable places to live in Victoria. At Bluewood Ranch, monthly payments start at $1344* - 3 bedroom/2 bath 1322 sq ft home”VICTORIA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluewood Ranch Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, announces a Grand Opening Event at their new community in Victoria Texas. The community will host a Grand Opening Event showcasing new homes, home sites and community lifestyle events and programs.
“We have new homes available at our Bluewood Ranch Community,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Models are open for touring with select homes move-in ready now. In addition to affordable new homes, Bluewood Ranch offers a quality lifestyle experience with parties and events for our residents. The community will also offer a dog park and playground for kids in a future phase.”
Homes at Bluewood Ranch are modern and energy-efficient with 3 or 4 bedroom/2 bath floor plans. All homes have outdoor living space, driveways and storage sheds.
The Grand Opening Event will be held on
June 8th (11:00am – 2:00pm) with a ribbon cutting at 11:30
and June 9th (1:00 - 4:00pm). A celebration with food,
prizes and home tours will be part of the fun.
“Demand for quality housing continues to soar as families and seniors seek affordable places to live. We provide that at Bluewood Ranch with monthly payments starting at $1344* for a 3 bedroom/2 bath 1322 sq ft home. We also offer in-house financing and other programs to help great residents make their dream home a reality,” stated Michael Callaghan.
Tucked away and surrounded by trees, Bluewood Ranch has a country feel but is close to everything. Located at 103 South Delmar Drive, Victoria, TX 77901, the community is off Delmar Drive and East Juan Linn Street, offering close proximity to Caterpillar and other employers.
*Financing is offered through First Choice MH LLC, a licensed mortgage loan originator in the State of Texas. Main office 600 W. 22nd Street Suite 101 Oak Brook, IL 60523. NMLS# 1241272. Equal Housing Lender. Estimated monthly payment based on the price of $78,643, 10.44 APR, 10% Down, 360 payments of $1,321. Site rent, insurance, or local site taxes are included. All conditions are subject to credit approval and approval for residency within an authorized community. Contact the local Community Manager for details. Amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
llane@fourleafprop.com