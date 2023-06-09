Green Light Events is proud to announce the highly anticipated 2nd annual Texas Cannabis Round Up
EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Light Events is proud to announce the highly anticipated 2nd annual Texas Cannabis Round Up, the premier networking and educational event For cannabis entrepreneurs. The event is scheduled to take place on August 17, 2023, at the iconic Longhorn Icehouse in Dallas a venue that embodies the unique spirit and charm of Texas.
The Texas Cannabis Round Up brings together industry Executives & advocates from across the region to discuss the future of the industry, share insights, and explore the latest trends/Opportunities. This one-day event will feature expert speakers, networking opportunities, and an exhibition room called the “Texas Hemp experience” showcasing the latest innovations in cannabis-related products and services.
“I’m obviously biased, but I’m pretty certain that this will be the most effective event for industry executives in our state's history. " said Daulton O’Neill, The Events Producer.
Weed And Whiskey TV is excited to sign on as the Television Media Partner for the 2nd annual event. We saw the energy, excitement and camaraderie that the first roundup created and knew we had to be involved in this and all the future roundups. J-Man continued, In fact, we’re in negotiations with the Roundup management team to sign up as the media partner for the next five years. Just like brands that lock up multi-year agreements for sports arenas and concerts, we believe that the roundup will continue to grow as the premier cannabis event in Texas and want to ensure we are involved. We look forward to having the other sponsors on our weekly news show to share why they are involved. Stay tuned!"
The Texas Cannabis Round Up is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase online. Early bird pricing is available through June 30, 2023. Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are also available for companies looking to showcase their products and services to a targeted audience of cannabis executives.
For more information about the Texas Cannabis Round Up, please visit www.texascannabisroundup.com
Daulton O'Neill, Event Producer
Green Light Events
+1 214-801-3825
