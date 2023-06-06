Fintech Design Leader Mac Cormier Joins Nav as VP Design
Mac Cormier is joining Nav as VP of Design. In the role he will set the vision for Nav’s product design, user research, creative strategy and brand.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announces today that Mac Cormier is joining the company as VP of Design. In this new position, Cormier will set the vision for Nav’s product design, user research, creative strategy and brand.
Cormier will fuel Nav’s commitment to being the only destination where small business owners can access streamlined cash flow tools, credit report information, and financing options that help them understand what they can qualify for before they apply.
Cormier comes to Nav from Square, where he led the development of a suite of SMB financial products, including the Square card. He played a critical role in the launch and continued development of Square's business debit card and balance services, including card design, manufacturing, and the digital experience of money movement.
Prior to Square, Cormier worked in design at Toast and Pivotus Ventures. He also has a unique first hand perspective of business ownership as founder of Cypress Design Co., a printmaking shop offering original prints carved and pressed by hand.
“Mac brings a deep knowledge of the SMB space and an exceptional eye for well-designed customer experiences,” says Greg Ott, CEO of Nav. “Small business owners have historically lacked simple, intelligent solutions that reduce friction in getting the financial solutions that make it easier to run their business. Adding Mac to our team means an even greater emphasis on building simple experiences on top of complex platforms so we can chart the path forward for SMBs.”
Cormier recognizes the importance of the work Nav is doing to reduce the death rate of small businesses and is thrilled to make an impact on the team and the business. “It’s clear how deeply Nav is committed to supporting small businesses,” says Cormier. “I can’t wait to join the team in applying our customer insights to deliver beautifully designed, personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of small business owners.”
Cormier is based in San Francisco, California. Nav is fully distributed with Event Spaces in Salt Lake City, San Mateo and Philadelphia.
About Nav
Nav is the leading financial health platform for small businesses. By using real business data and proprietary scoring, Nav gives small business owners transparency in finding the right loan, credit card, banking and other business service options. Nav’s unique financial health platform shows cash flow and credit insights alongside suggested financing options, and is the only place small business owners can see what financing they may qualify for before they apply. Nav’s platform seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded finance solution for SMBs.
