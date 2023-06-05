Saudi Arabia launches Creativity Makers Ceremony
The ceremony’s second edition emphasizes the ministry’s role in supporting and promoting a culture of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurshipMECCA, MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia launched Tuesday its second annual Creativity Makers Ceremony in Jeddah under the slogan “Change.. Impact.. Sustainability”, under the patronage of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah.
The ceremony’s second edition emphasizes the ministry’s role in supporting and promoting a culture of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship among its employees as well as other Hajj and Umrah sectors, while raising the quality of services provided to the pilgrims to meet the standards of the Saudi Vision 2030.
The Ceremony’s objectives aim at enhancing the integration of efforts exerted and the roles played by both the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and companies providing pilgrimage services and thus improving the services provided to guest worshippers and devotees, not to mention shedding light on successful creative models who strive to create a unique pilgrimage experience.
The event included a dialogue between Al-Rabiah, representatives from the General Authority for Awqaf, and delegates from STV company, to stress the importance of supporting the applications of the pilgrims’ service system to contribute to the enrichment of the guests’ experience both religiously and culturally.
The dialogue also included a speech by Al-Rabiah, who stressed that one of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 is to facilitate hosting more pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors.
“Praise be to God, this year we achieved some new records with a 30-percent increase. The Ministry’s Guests of Rahman program and Kidana Development Company (responsible for the development of the holy sites) are working together to encourage the private sector, as a key partner and contributor, to invest in Hajj and Umrah services,” the Minister added.
As for available investment opportunities, Al-Rabiah highlighted the prospects of providing distinguished technical services, such as electronic payment service, and the guidance service, with many pilgrims expressing their need for an expert who offers them help during their journey on how to perform Umrah in a correct manner.
The Ceremony included an exhibition featuring ten creative teams from the “Ambassador of Creativity” program, as well as an overview by elite investors of products and services offered by ten emerging companies.
