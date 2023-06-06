NCOPM ANNOUNCES RETURN OF PERSONAL MANAGERS INTERCHANGE NETWORKING CONFERENCE
NCOPM is looking forward to welcoming back managers from all segments of the entertainment industry to The City of Entertainment for the networking event for artist management practitioners.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Personal Managers Interchange, the national networking conference for entertainment, music, and talent managers, will return Oct. 24-25, 2023, at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas.
— Clinton Ford Billups Jr., NCOPM National President
Presented by the National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM), Personal Managers Interchange features educational sessions, networking events, and the Personal Managers Hall of Fame.
“NCOPM is looking forward to welcoming back managers from all segments of the entertainment industry to The City of Entertainment for the preeminent networking event for artist management practitioners,” said Clinton Ford Billups Jr., NCOPM National President.
Eight panel discussions will offer attendees updates and actionable takeaways on industry topics and trends, including client relations, compensation issues, litigation, new media, social media, and more. In addition to professional development, conference registrants also will have opportunities to expand their professional contacts at networking breakfasts, breaks, and receptions.
Conference registration information, including early-bird discounts and special hotel room rates, is available online at https://ncopm.com/interchange-2023.
The two-day conference highlights the gala reception and induction ceremony for the Personal Managers Hall of Fame, which celebrates illustrious careers in entertainment, music, and talent management. Prior inductees include more than 50 prominent personal managers, such as Sid Bernstein, Bernie Brillstein, Shep Gordon, Ken Kragen, Doc McGhee, Jack Rollins, Marion Rosenberg, Mimi Weber and Jerry Weintraub.
“NCOPM is currently seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Personal Managers Hall of Fame,“ said Billups. “Nominations will be accepted online until July 1, 2023, at http://www.personalmanagershalloffame.org/.”
Established in 1957, NCOPM is the nation’s oldest trade association committed to the advancement of personal managers and their clients.
For media requests, please contact,
Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn