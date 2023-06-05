The Arid Club Takes Top 3 in Travel Category for Small Business of the Year Awards

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

The Boise Metro Chamber Hosts Annual Award Luncheon for the Arid Club and Other Excellent Businesses

It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top three businesses in the travel category. Here at the Arid Club, we pride ourselves on offering unrivaled services in all of our areas of expertise.” — Bernie Giblin, General Manager at the Arid Club

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Monday, June 5th marks the annual Small Business of the Year and Chamber Excellence Awards Luncheon. The long-standing tradition, put on by the Boise Metro Chamber, will continue this year with a local prestigious club, the Arid Club, as a top three finalist in the travel category. Other categories include agriculture, financial services, food, healthcare, and nonprofit, as well as small/medium business of the year.

Bernie Giblin, General Manager at the Arid Club, shares, “It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top three businesses in the travel category. Here at the Arid Club, we pride ourselves on offering unrivaled services in all of our areas of expertise.”

The Arid Club is a 13-year member of the Boise Metro Chamber and is conveniently located in downtown Boise. With community being a main priority, the Arid Club unites key members and contributors of the Treasure Valley as a place to meet and connect. The Arid Club provides a space for dining, club events, private events, and more. The Boise Metro Chamber, along with many other local companies, has utilized their space for various events and celebrations.

Trinity Poole, Marketing and Member Communications Manager at the Arid Club, says, “We do all we can to lead with professionalism and respect first, and focus on providing a premier atmosphere and experience for our members. We strive for excellence in everything we do from our events, to dining, to the club facilities, to staff, to communications, and more. Thank you to the Boise Metro Chamber for recognizing our efforts and selecting us as a finalist in their awards luncheon.”

The Boise Metro Chamber has put on this awards luncheon for over two decades, with each year bringing in more and more talent. This year, winners receive recognition at the annual award luncheon, an elegant award to showcase at their place of business, notification to the press, visual presentation highlighting the company/organization at the awards luncheon, and a feature in the chamber’s monthly newsletter and website.

Paul Fleming, Senior Account Manager for the Boise Metro Chamber, shares, “This is one of those events that we look forward to each and every year. Getting the opportunity to bring chamber members and business leaders together to celebrate our members’ excellence is something so special.”

To learn more or register to attend the luncheon, visit the Boise Chamber's website.

To learn more about all that the Arid Club has to offer in regards to membership, dining, or events, check out their website here.

About the Arid Club: The Arid Club is a social club steeped in tradition, with members who are active contributors to the community and organizations in the Treasure Valley. The Arid Club is a place for people to make connections, hold private events, and enjoy fine dining among peers. The Arid Club, first and foremost, is about fellowship.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

About Tuuti: Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.