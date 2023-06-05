ILUS International Inc (OTC: $ILUS) Announces Q1 Revenue Increase of 557%, Begins National Exchange Uplist Procedure
ILUS International Inc (OTC:ILUS)NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stock Market Press, a leading financial news company that delivers up to date stock news discusses ILUS International Inc (USOTC:ILUS)
What is a relatively small company, ILUS International Inc (USOTC:ILUS) has expanded their portfolio to include EV’s, Oil & Gas and Utility sectors, emergency services markets, recycling precious metals, national defense solutions and more.
This is a true holding company that has executed on acquisitions and growth across a network of subsidiaries to secure a diverse global footprint while allowing for rapid pivoting to take advantage of new technologies and sectors.
The benefits of such a diverse and high demand network of companies are critical in today’s economy. Some of these benefits include:
-Global solutions
-Repeat clients across both public and private sectors
-Reduced impact due to localized or global recessions
-Cross company efficiency
-Attractive to investors
The most recent 10-Q Quarterly financial filing shows the company has seen tremendous growth in 2023:
- A 557% revenue increase
- A 44% increase in net profits
- The balance sheet has increased over 600% compared to the same quarter last year
- $19.8 million in revenue with a profit of almost $1 million
From the USA to the UAE and beyond, Ilus International Inc (ILUS) has seen some amazing results both financially as well as for shareholders. With a recent move of 10x from the $0.05 range to over $0.50 back in 2021, the company is now in a similar position to see another such move.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) continues to strengthen in the EV market as demand further outweighs supply. VoIP-Pal.com Inc (USOTC:VPLM) awaits the outcome from the court case against Amazon.com. Cann American Corp (USOTC:CNNA) furthers their alternative therapeutics development, expands in to Telehealth and discount drug market. Moon Equity Holdings Corp (USOTC:MONI) has seen a rise in their stock price of over 5x this year pending acquisition news.
Early in June 2023, ILUS looks forward to making its next major public announcement regarding its first subsidiary uplist to a National Stock Exchange. Following this announcement, the company plans to provide an update on its second subsidiary uplist, which the ILUS Board has made progress towards following the company’s 2022 Annual Results and therefore plans to complete in 2023. - May 23, 2023 ILUS Press release
