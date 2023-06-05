K3.io Launches Innovative AI-Powered Quiz Generator Service for Video Content
Video2Quiz is an AI Tool that create quizzes, tests and exams within seconds based on a video source.
k3.io is an AI consultant Service company that helps Board of Directors and CEO, teams and individual to get ahead in the AI era
K3.io launches Video2Quiz, an AI Tool that generates interactive quizzes from video content for businesses and educators.
We are thrilled to launch our Video2Quiz service, which we believe will revolutionize the way businesses and educators create quizzes for video content,”STOCKHOLM, SVERIGE, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- K3.io, a leading AI strategic consultant company, has launched its latest service in the AI tools industry - the Video2Quiz service. With this service, users can drop a video or paste a link to a video on the website, and K3.io delivers a quiz/test with multiple-choice questions to the user via email. The quiz is generated through a series of AI tools, including the state-of-the-art ChatGPT, which is a part of the generating flow.
— Erik Bolinder
The Video2Quiz service is designed to help businesses and educators create engaging and interactive quizzes that can be used for various purposes, such as testing knowledge retention, assessing learning outcomes, or simply for entertainment. The quizzes are generated quickly and accurately, providing an efficient and effective way to gauge understanding and improve learning outcomes.
In addition, K3.io offers a free trial of its Learning Management service K3, which includes more features for users who want to edit further and use the quiz to test in a learning management system. With the Learning Management service, users can create a course based on the video and the examination generated with images and illustrations of the test, grades, and a certification, diploma, or participation certificate.
"We are thrilled to launch our Video2Quiz service, which we believe will revolutionize the way businesses and educators create quizzes for video content," said Erik Bolinder, CEO of K3.io. "With our developed AI-powered tools and our Learning Management service, users can create engaging and interactive quizzes that will help improve learning outcomes and drive engagement."
"Creating a test based on any subject is tedious and time-consuming. We have made this a drag-and-drop function with a solution within a few seconds. This functionality will be handy for numerous applications in the education industry and any organization needing to validate knowledge. And for the paying clients of K3, we have automated the process to complete the full course with the Course Material, Test and evaluation in this process as well. It is a dream come true for teachers.”
For more information about Video2Quiz and K3.io's Learning Management services, please visit http://video2quiz.com.
Contact: Erik Bolinder, CEO of K3.io
K3.io Email: eb@k3.io Phone: +46708962233
k3.io is a brand of Klick Data AB (publ), a public company based in Stockholm, Sweden
Erik Bolinder
Klick Data AB (publ)
+46 708962233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other