KlickData Launches AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT in the KLMS Ecosystem

We are proud to have improved the productivity 10X with our new BusinessClass K3 version of ChatGPT, which will give content creators a much better UX experience, with instant edits, saving time.”STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SVERIGE, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KlickData, a leading provider of learning management systems (LMS), has announced the launch of a Business Class version of the AI-bot ChatGPT within their KLMS platform. With ChatGPT integrated into KLMS, users can get queries and answers in direct edit mode, making their learning experience more efficient and productive without copypaste.
ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art chatbot that uses advanced natural language processing algorithms to understand and respond to user queries in a human-like manner. The AI technology behind ChatGPT is based on OpenAI's GPT-3, one of the most advanced AI language models available today.
The K3 Business Class functionality of KLMS offers several benefits, including enhancing the user experience (UX) of ChatGPT for C-level executives, boosting productivity for global ChatGPT content producers, and providing an innovative "Dry Cleaner" functionality that allows users to instantly edit, fact-check, modify, enhance, personalize, and Grammarly correct the AI-bot replies and follow-up requests without the hassle of copy-pasting and waiting.
Erik Bolinder, the CEO and founder of KlickData, said, "With KLMS and Chat Business Class K3, we provide the riders with reins. AI is like a horse, and we humans are the rider. Everyone who has used ChatGPT for more than 15 minutes understands the need for a tool to edit. We give people in need of maximizing their productivity around the planet a much better UX experience and productivity tool. It is so clear and instant when you see it you want this. It is a game-changer."
The chatbot can help users produce full articles on any topic suitable for executives at all C-levels, writers, authors, bloggers, scripters, editors, consultants, students, professors, secretaries, or anyone needing to save time when working with content creation using ChatGPT. With Chat Business Class K3, any content producer can produce written material faster than anyone can read and still have time to fact-check, proofread, give it a personal touch, and provide all links.
With K3 Business, KLMS enhances the HR department's ability to create course materials, lessons, modules, tests, surveys, courses, and course plans; it can produce content and resources for teams as quickly as putting a playlist on Spotify. KlickData has been at the forefront of LMS innovation for over three decades, starting in Sweden in 1992. The company has expanded into the Gulf Region and has a proven track record of providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients.
"We are proud to have improved our LMS with this 10X productivity tool and given normal ChatGPT users a much better experience," said Bolinder. "Any writer, blogger, author, journalist, report maker, or executive will have a productivity boost using the KLMS system through our new K3 Business Class K3 service we now introduce."
KlickData's AI-powered ChatGPT is now available to all KLMS clients, and the company expects it to be a game-changer in the e-learning industry and for ChatGPT users in general. The time it takes to create anything written and modify it by edits and fact-checks is reduced by over 90%, making ChatGPT one of the most efficient and effective tools for content creation and learning management.
In conclusion, the launch of ChatGPT in the KLMS ecosystem is a major milestone in KlickData's mission to improve the user experience of their LMS system. The new Business Class version of ChatGPT offers users a more efficient and productive learning experience, making it easier for them.
