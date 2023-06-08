Creanord Releases YouTube Measurement for 5G User Experience Monitoring
It is a great moment to release our YouTube measurement to the market. It strengthens the solution by measuring the user experience of one of the most important video services out there today.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creanord announced today that it has released capabilities to measure YouTube user experience for 5G networks and any other mobile and fixed broadband networks offering access to the YouTube streaming service. The feature is commercially available now with deliveries expected to start early in the second half of 2023.
Currently, most of the traffic on mobile networks is video. YouTube dominated the video traffic in the early days and it still dominates the video traffic in many data networks. In a very competitive market, offering an excellent user experience is key for communication service providers to retain their existing customers and obtain new ones. The YouTube streaming service is a very important component of the overall user experience.
“It is a great moment to bring our YouTube measurement to the market. We have a very strong network performance monitoring solution based on the TWAMP protocol. The YouTube measurement further strengthens the solution by measuring the user experience of one of the most important video services out there today.”, says Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO at Creanord.
The YouTube measurement provides key user experience related KPIs like time-to-content, rebuffering events and image quality. Studies show that 50% of the users abandon a stream if it takes more than five seconds to load and that multiple rebuffering events will cause 76% of the viewers to leave the service. Therefore, having the visibility to these key KPIs provides the confidence that the network delivers according to the requirements and potential issues are proactively fixed before they affect the end users. The YouTube measurement helps operators to save money in terms of reduced churn and by targeting investments in the network where they are needed the most.
“In a very competitive market, ensuring a good user experience is key for mobile network operators to differentiate their service against their competitors. Our YouTube measurement helps operators to stay on the pulse of their networks and proactively ensure consistent behavior and an excellent user experience.“, says Claus Still, CTO at Creanord.
The YouTube measurement is part of the Creanord PULSure solution, which allows service providers to track network performance and measure user experience through a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, machine learning and artificial intelligence. With PULSure the communication service providers can assure that they are delivering their services as promised 24/7.
