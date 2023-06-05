CEO Devin Johnson Explains How Building Multiple Streams of Income Is A Non-Negotiable In Building A Business Profile
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced business world, entrepreneurs are utilizing multiple streams of income to build their wealth and create a more stable financial future. One such entrepreneur who has been at the forefront of this trend is Devin Johnson, the CEO of Kennected Inc.
Johnson has built his wealth through multiple streams of income, including his successful software company Kennected, which provides lead generation and LinkedIn automation services to businesses. In addition to running Kennected, Johnson is also an angel investor and real estate investor, owning several properties across the country.
However, Johnson's mission is not just about personal financial success. He aims to create an empire for entrepreneurs by giving them the resources they need to build a business with ease. Johnson has even trademarked the term GaaS - Growth as a Service, which offers entrepreneurs the tools they need to successfully thrive in today's market.
"Building a business from the ground up can be a challenging journey, but it's important to remember that you're not alone," says Johnson. "At Kennected, we are committed to providing entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow and succeed in their businesses. Our GaaS platform offers a suite of tools and services that enable entrepreneurs to focus on their core competencies while we take care of the rest."
According to a recent study by Fidelity Investments, nearly 45 percent of millionaires have three or more streams of income, while only 29 percent have one stream. This highlights the importance of having multiple sources of revenue for entrepreneurs looking to build wealth. Moreover, having multiple streams of income is not just for millionaires. According to a survey by Bankrate, 43 percent of all Americans currently have a side hustle or plan to start one.
Another report by Gallup found that employees with multiple streams of income have higher levels of well-being and financial stability. This is because having multiple streams of income reduces financial stress and provides a sense of security in case one source of income is lost.
Kennected has been a significant contributor to Johnson's success, with the company experiencing rapid growth and expansion over the past year. The software company has helped over 10,000 businesses generate leads and grow their customer base using LinkedIn automation.
"We are committed to helping businesses grow by providing them with the tools and strategies they need to succeed in today's digital world," says Johnson. "We are proud to be a part of the growing trend of entrepreneurs who are utilizing multiple streams of income to build wealth and create financial security for themselves and their families."
About Kennected Inc:
Kennected is a software company that provides lead generation and LinkedIn automation services to businesses. The company has helped generate over 150 million dollars in revenue through its cutting-edge lead generation software..
Julie Drost Lokun
