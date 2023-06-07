DCIM Leader Modius®, Announces New Leadership for OpenData® Ryan Scott joins Modius as Vice President, Sales.
Ryan Scott joins Modius to head SalesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modius Inc., a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, is proud to announce a new member of our Executive Team to help drive the continued growth of our flagship OpenData® product line.
Ryan Scott joins the Modius team as the new Vice President of Sales. He will lead revenue generation for the company and further develop our sales capabilities and resources. His experience includes industry-leading firms such as VMware, Rackspace, Honeywell, and HM Cragg.
Ryan has extensive expertise in the data center industry, including MTDC (multi-tenant data center) colocation, dedicated hosting, IaaS, backup power solutions, data center managed services and system integration.
Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin.
"Ryan's history of success, building lasting customer and channel relationships to build revenue will position Modius for long-term success in the DCIM business," says Craig Compiano, President of Modius. "We are excited to have him join our team."
Ryan is keen to join the Modius team. "The motivation for me is clear. It's the combination of an industry I'm passionate about, the company's market position, and the potential for growth in the DCIM sector. " Ryan and his family live in Dallas. When not changing the Data Center business for the better, Ryan is a massive Hockey fan (and ex-player).
About Modius
Modius Inc. is a world-leading end-to-end solution provider for managing the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical facilities in data centers, smart buildings, telecommunications, and IoT (Internet of Things) environments.
OpenData®, our flagship offering, provides a comprehensive set of tools for managing the performance of mission-critical infrastructure, from the integration of disparate devices to analytics, to integrated dashboards.
We are passionate about helping clients run more profitable, better-integrated data centers. We are based in San Francisco and are proudly a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB Certified). You can reach us at sales@modius.com or 1-888.323.0066.
