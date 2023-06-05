Artist in Residence at OWLS

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department, in cooperation with the North Dakota Council on the Arts, is hosting its first Artist in Residence June 19-23 at the Department’s Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site in Bismarck.

Mel Gordon, Bismarck, was selected as the featured artist. She works independently as a freelance artist and illustrator. Her work has been featured in Parade Magazine, Midwest Living, Studio 701, One Million Cups, Talking Trails and newspapers across the upper Midwest. Notable works include Sitting Bull (Art Alley 5.5), The Heritage Art Tunnel, Beauty at a Glance, North Dakota Music Hall of Fame, Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Library, Department of Trust Lands, North Dakota League of Cities and Mary Stark Elementary School.

The residency will provide an opportunity for Gordon to share her knowledge and art with OWLS visitors. She will also host two events open to the public. On June 21 Gordon will describe during a workshop how to best use a sketchbook for capturing outdoor images. It is open to anyone age 12 or older. On June 22, Gordon will showcase an exhibition of her work completed during the residency. All activities are free and open to the public.

The Artist in Residence program provides visitors a unique opportunity to connect with biological, ecological and recreational resources through art.

Contact Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov to learn more about the Artist in Residence program.