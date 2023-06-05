ATV Crash in Errol

CONTACT:

June 5, 2023

Errol, NH – At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, Christopher Smiley, 41, of Hanson, MA, was operating an ATV on the Deer Mountain Trail in Errol when he lost control and crashed. He was operating his own ATV and was following behind a friend when the crash occurred.

Smiley’s riding companion saw the crash occur behind him and turned around to render aid to his friend. A bystander shortly after made a 911 call and responses from Errol Fire Department, Errol Rescue, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers began. Smiley was transported with help from his riding companion and bystanders to an awaiting ambulance on Route 16. From there he was transported by Errol Rescue to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate that Smiley encountered a downhill left turn where he lost control of his ATV and drifted to the outside of the turn, causing his ATV to roll over. Smiley was subsequently ejected from his machine and hit an embankment.

Smiley was wearing a helmet, which was deemed crucial in his survival. Conservation Officers believe the primary cause of the crash to have been unreasonable speed for the existing conditions.