Fish Kill in Hampton Under Investigation

DES MOINES--DNR officials are asking for the public's help in determining the cause of a fish kill yesterday along Squaw Creek in the Franklin County town of Hampton.

Yesterday afternoon a local angler reported dead fish in Squaw Creek in East Park in Hampton. The DNR investigated and found that the fish kill extended approximately 1.5 miles upstream through the town of Hampton.

No definitive source of the kill has been identified at this time, though the DNR is continuing to investigate. Any information or tips from the public with knowledge of a possible cause are requested to contact the DNR's environmental field office in Mason City at 641-424-4073

