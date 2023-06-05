Submit Release
Avoid Contact with Perry Creek South of Hinton in Plymouth County

DES MOINES--Downstream users of Perry Creek west of Hinton in Plymouth County should avoid contact with the water, including recreation, and water for livestock after a manure discharge from a 3,000-head cattle facility flowed into the creek.

The feedlot owner, Rick Hansen, was land applying effluent from his manure storage structure when runoff traveled down a sloped gradient through his field into Perry Creek. 

An unknown amount of liquid cattle manure entered the stream. A fish kill is unknown at this time.   

DNR staff are currently investigating the impacts on fish and stream life.

For more information, contact Don Cunningham at the DNR's Environmental Field Office in Spencer at 712-262-4177. 

