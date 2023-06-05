Boardroom Socks Announces Their Partnership With Charlotte’s Roof Above Advocates

Boardroom Socks is overjoyed to announce our continuing partnership with the advocates at Charlotte’s Roof Above.

NORTH CAROLINIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- There is a famous quote by Benjamin Franklin: “I never leave home without a nice pair of socks.” For many of Charlotte’s homeless individuals, however, that good pair of socks can be both incredibly important and very difficult to come by.Homelessness is not just a personal issue, but it is also a social problem that can be alleviated with help from one’s local community. Roof Above recognizes this and seeks to provide comprehensive care for homeless communities — with everything from basic services to shelter and housing.Between April and July of 2022, Boardroom Socks provided over 2,500 pairs of socks to Roof Above. There was a special focus on wool over the calf dress socks , which will help keep unhoused neighbors warm throughout the winter."Almost everyone can agree on how much of a difference a good pair of socks can mean for one’s feet,” said Randall Hitt, VP of Engagement at Roof Above. “Imagine the difference this makes for an individual experiencing homelessness who find themselves spending an inordinate amount of time on their feet, walking to and from destinations. In most cases, the main mode of transportation for someone experiencing homelessness is their feet. Therefore, a good, quality pair of socks can make all the difference in the world. That’s why we are so grateful to Boardroom Socks, Inc. for the recent generous donation of socks that will be distributed to the hundreds of folks we serve daily through our Day Services Center and Shelters for Men. It is an amazing gift of comfort and love!"By repurposing slightly imperfect, returned, or discontinued socks, Boardroom Socks and Roof Above are delighted to be able to provide a layer of comfort for people during hard times — all while eliminating waste from their production processes.“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roof Above to get our socks to needy neighbors in the local Charlotte community,” said Nathan James, CEO of Boardroom Socks. “As a family-owned company that proudly manufactures in North Carolina, this partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to the region. We look forward to continuing to support Roof Above.”About Boardroom SocksBoardroom Socks is a small, family-owned manufacturer of premium men’s socks. Based out of Charlotte, the company was founded in 2010 with a commitment to support North Carolina’s textile industry. Each pair of Boardroom Socks continues to be made in North Carolina.