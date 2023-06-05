MarketAtomy LLC Partners with International Association of U.S. Federal Contractors to Strengthen SMB Engagement
Small Business Owners Create Inroads into Government Contracting through the International Association of U.S. Federal Contractors.
We (MarketAtomy) believe this alliance will provide our clients with everything they need to compete effectively in the government marketplace."”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketAtomy LLC, a pioneer in providing business growth strategies and skills-based learning, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the International Association of U.S. Federal Contractors (IA U.S. GC), an expert in federal contracting coaching and mentoring. This partnership is designed to empower small businesses to confidently pursue lucrative government contracts.
— Danna Olivo
The collaboration brings together MarketAtomy's renowned expertise in business development and education and IA U.S. GC’s niche specialization in federal contract acquisition. This dynamic partnership aims to bridge the gap between small businesses and the often-daunting world of government contracting.
"The opportunity to partner with IA U.S. GC represents a significant milestone for us," said MarketAtomy's CEO Danna Olivo. "We believe this alliance will provide our clients with the resources and knowledge they need to compete effectively in the government marketplace."
IA U.S. GC and MarketAtomy share a common goal - to help small businesses thrive regardless of the economy. Together, they aim to provide seamless, comprehensive guidance to businesses looking to navigate the complexities of securing government contracts. The partnership will offer a wide range of services, from identifying suitable contracts to preparing compelling bids and even uncovering “no-bid” federal contracts!
Chip Ellis, CEO from IA U.S. GC added, "Our partnership with MarketAtomy opens up a wealth of possibilities for small businesses. By combining our resources, we can provide an end-to-end solution for those seeking to seriously grow their business by launching into the largest customer in the world – the U.S. Federal Government.
For more information, visit MarketAtomy's and IA U.S. GC’s websites or contact the media relations representatives below.
About MarketAtomy LLC MarketAtomy LLC is a market leader in providing strategic business growth solutions. Their specialized approach and vast experience have helped countless small businesses thrive in a competitive market landscape. Check out their website at www.marketatomy.com
About IA U.S. GC The International Association of U.S. Federal Contractors mission is to empower a Community of 5,000 qualified small businesses by 2025 to realize unprecedented business growth EVEN IN TOUGH TIMES by training and coaching Members to routinely capture federal contracts without bidding or misusing the GSA with all its red tape or needing to hire expensive government consultants. Check out their website at www.fedprofits.com.
Media Contacts:
Danna Olivo | MarketAtomy LLC | Phone: (407) 405-6410 |
Email: danna.olivo@marketatomy.com
Chip Ellis | International Association of U.S. Federal Contractors | Phone: (954) 224-6440 | Email: wellis@fedprofits.com
Danna Olivo
MarketAtomy LLC
+1 407-405-6410
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube