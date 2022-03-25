Local Business Owner Danna Olivo Named to NSBA Leadership Council
I believe that strengthening our small business community will only positively impact our nation’s GDP by pumping more money into the system.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARKETATOMY LLC, ORLANDO was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Olivo as a recognized leader in the small-business community joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
— Danna Olivo
“As a small-business owner myself and a consultant committed to positively impacting the nation’s small business community, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Olivo. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Olivo is a Business Growth Strategist on a mission to reduce the number of failed businesses in the U.S. through education, accountability, and resource management. “I believe that by strengthening our small business community it will only positively impact our nation’s GDP by pumping more money into the system,” stated Olivo. “In addition, it will strengthen our labor force and the psyche of the small business owner and their families. It’s a win-win situation all around,” continues Olivo.
Olivo joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Danna Olivo as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
MarketAtomy LLC is a strategic growth consultancy established with one goal in mind…to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge needed to build their business on a rock-solid foundation. We do this by providing a growth development-learning environment for micro and small business owners.
