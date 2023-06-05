OptoSigma and Elliot Scientific Announce Partnership to Distribute OptoSigma Parts in the UK
EINPresswire.com/ -- OptoSigma, a leading global manufacturer of optical and optomechanical components and sub systems for photonics products, is pleased to announce its partnership with Elliot Scientific to distribute OptoSigma products in the UK. Elliot Scientific, founded in 1990, is an established and major supplier of components and systems, including opto-mechanics, lasers and LEDs, temperature instrumentation, spectroscopy, and microscopy equipment.
The partnership between OptoSigma and Elliot Scientific is a natural fit, as both companies share a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With this partnership, customers in the UK will have access to OptoSigma's extensive range of products, including optical systems, optical assemblies, optical coatings, opto-mechanics, manual and motion control stages, and a variety of complementary photonics products.
"We are excited to partner with Elliot Scientific to distribute OptoSigma parts in the UK and for customers to purchase in local currency," said Guy Ear, CEO and Chairman of the Board at OptoSigma. "Elliot Scientific's reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with our values at OptoSigma. With this partnership, we look forward to expanding our reach and providing our customers in the UK with innovative and customized solutions that meet their specific needs."
Elliot Scientific is an established and major supplier of components and systems to markets in the scientific, research, academic, and industrial communities. Their portfolio of products includes opto-mechanics, lasers and LEDs, temperature instrumentation, spectroscopy, and microscopy equipment. With the addition of OptoSigma's products, Elliot Scientific will be able to offer an even wider range of high-quality products to its customers.
"We are delighted to be partnering with OptoSigma to distribute their products in the UK," said Adrian Knowles, Managing Director at Elliot Scientific. "OptoSigma's range of optical systems and photonics products are highly regarded in the industry, and we are excited to be able to offer them to our customers. With this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to provide our customers with even more comprehensive and synergistic solutions to meet their needs."
For more information about OptoSigma, please visit their website at www.optosigma.com. To learn more about Elliot Scientific and their portfolio of products, please visit their website at www.elliotscientific.com.
OptoSigma Corporation
marketing@optosigma.com