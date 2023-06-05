The Newly Released INNOCN 240Hz 27 Inch Monitor 27G1S is now Available in the EU Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- The team of researchers and developers at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) are pioneers who have had a significant impact on the monitor industry, making monitors more valuable to people worldwide. As the name suggests, INNOCN (Innovation China) consistently drives monitor technology advancements through its unwavering focus on innovation.
The INNOCN 27 Inch Monitor 27G1S is a feature-filled monitor from INNOCN, designed to cater to the needs of gamers, professionals, and students alike. Now available to customers in the European Union, this recently released monitor provides individuals in EU countries with an excellent opportunity to acquire a high-value monitor. The 27G1S monitor stands out as a budget-friendly and cost-effective option, delivering exceptional value and quality compared to other large monitors available in the EU market.
The INNOCN 27G1S monitor offers an impressive range of features. With its 27-inch presentation, it is ideal for split-screen gameplay and offers outstanding color accuracy with 99% sRGB coverage. The 2560 x 1440P resolution ensures lifelike images, while the 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate provide smoother image transitions, enhancing the overall gaming and viewing experience.
In terms of pricing, customers in the EU can purchase the 27G1S monitor for just €399, making it the most affordable option of its kind in the EU market. Amazon customers in the US can also enjoy a great price of $469.99 for this top monitor.
The 27G1S monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, offering compatibility with top laptops, MacBook’s, digital cameras, and other popular devices. While it comes with high-quality built-in speakers, the monitor also features an audio out port for connecting to external speakers. Get the 27G1S monitor today and enjoy its versatility for home gaming, work, day trading, displaying stock charts, and more.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV9BBNNJ
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BWF78XH9
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BWF78XH9
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BWF78XH9
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BWF78XH9
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BWF78XH9
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B0BWF78XH9
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B0BWF78XH9
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com