SIGNING CEREMONY BETWEEN IFTM AND SEG EXTENDS COLLABORATION

MACAU, June 5 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and Swiss Education Group (SEG), Switzerland extend their collaboration in a new agreement signed during an online ceremony on 5 June 2023.

Representing four world-renowned Swiss institutions specialised in the hospitality field, SEG continues and grows its partnership with IFTM with a variety of programmes, enriching students learning experience, opportunities and employability. These include shorter duration options for students to spend 6 weeks or up to a semester in Switzerland, leading to obtaining certifications issued in Switzerland. Building on the current 3+1 dual Bachelor programme, students of Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management and Tourism Event Management in both English and Chinese degree programmes, are able to earn two degree certificates issued by both institutions in Macao and Switzerland. Students of the Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts Management are able to work towards a Swiss Higher Diploma in addition to the bachelor degree awarded by IFTM, through participating in a different programme.

The School of Hospitality Management of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) consists of three specialisms in Hotel Management, Culinary Arts Management and Tourism Event Management, offering degree programmes at both undergraduate and/or postgraduate levels. IFTM is actively developing new partnerships with highly-ranked and world-renowned institutions, giving students additional options to enrich their learning experience.

The Swiss Education Group (SEG) comprises of four outstanding schools in Switzerland, namely Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS), César Ritz Colleges Switzerland (CRCS), Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland (CAAS) and Hotel Institute Montreux (HIM). They are ranked 3rd, 6th, 7th and 8th in the world respectively on the QS World University Rankings by Subject: Hospitality & Leisure Management 2023. IFTM is ranked the 10th in the same year.