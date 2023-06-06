The INNOCN 39G1R Ultra-Wide Monitor is Partner for the Asus ROG Ally Gaming Handheld
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) continues to be a respected leader of innovation in the technology industry, particularly in the production of large-sized monitors that boost productivity for people all over the world.
The 39" Ultra-wide Curved Gaming Monitor 39G1R, produced by INNOCN, stands out as a great monitor that serves not only gamers but also various types of creatives and influencers. What sets this monitor apart is its R3000 curvature, offering users a wider viewing experience during gameplay and other engaging activities. Furthermore, the 39G1R Curved Gaming Monitor is attractively priced at $419.99 for Amazon customers in the USA and €399 for Amazon EU customers (DE, FR, IT, ES) until May 31st, 2023, 23:45 GMT+2.
Moreover, the INNOCN 39G1R Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor serves as the perfect companion for gaming handhelds such as the Asus ROG Ally. The Asus ROG Ally, highly praised by PC Mag for its excellent performance, boasts a Full HD screen with Freesync Premium and a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth gameplay. With an ergonomic design, play buttons are conveniently located for comfortable gaming. By acquiring the Asus ROG Ally, customers gain three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, allowing them to indulge in their favorite Xbox games with vivid and sharp visuals when connected to the 39G1R monitor.
Beyond gaming, the INNOCN 39G1R Curved Monitor offers entertainment options for the whole family and enhances professional presentations. With high-quality speakers and QHD 2K 2560 x 1440p resolution, this 39-inch ultra-wide monitor is perfect for split-screen gaming while playing AAA and Indie games on the ROG Ally. Additionally, the 39G1R features two HDMI and two DP ports, ensuring compatibility with the most popular devices on the market today. For those seeking enhanced productivity and multitasking capabilities, the INNOCN 39G1R Curved Monitor is the ideal choice.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GVCCLH
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
