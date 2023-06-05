Epos Now Participates in GiftTrees Restaurant Initiative, Driving Environmental Sustainability and Social Impact
Leading POS and payment provider Epos Now participates in GiftTrees restaurant initiative, to drive environmental sustainability and champion social impact.NORWICH, UK, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now is proud to have partnered with the GiftTrees Restaurants, ensuring that merchants get more out of their Epos Now terminals while promoting environmental sustainability and social impact. As part of our joint commitment to creating a better world, every GiftTrees certified restaurant now has access to the same great benefits as our Epos Now customers who download the app through our App Store.
Using their Epos Now terminals, merchants will automatically receive 10p for every GiftTree contribution made by their customers. These tokens can be utilised to offset their Epos Now monthly costs while making a tangible difference in the fight against climate change and poverty.
In celebration of World Environment Day, GiftTrees and Epos Now want to shine a spotlight on this innovative partnership in order to highlight the many benefits for both merchants and their customers. By participating in the GiftTrees tokens programme, merchants will not only receive 10p for every qualifying transaction, but their customers will leave feeling positive about their spending, as their contribution will:
Offset their carbon impact by contributing to the planting of trees, acting as a critical solution in the fight against climate change.
Promote food security in impoverished communities by planting fruit trees, enabling the creation of healthy and renewable food sources.
Foster economic growth by generating employment opportunities and income, thus contributing to the alleviation of poverty.
Customers will also feel empowered through the option to choose the location where their tree will be planted, ensuring their contribution is meaningful and personal.
In addition, merchants can enhance their business brand and reputation by actively minimising environmental impact and championing sustainability, all while experiencing a seamless and effortless setup process, allowing merchants to join the program in a matter of minutes, free of charge.
GiftTrees and Epos Now firmly believe that every action counts, and through this collaborative initiative, we strive to empower individuals and businesses to make a positive impact on the environment and society. By harnessing the power of technology and collective action, we can build a sustainable future for generations to come.
To learn more about the GiftTrees, its benefits, and how to participate, please visit our websites at www.gifttrees.com and https://www.eposnow.com/uk/store/software/apps/gifttrees/.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 55,000 businesses worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
About GiftTrees:
GiftTrees is a corporate social responsibility initiative, dedicated to helping poorer communities create sustainable livelihoods that help the planet and lift people out of poverty. Working with countries all over the globe, GiftTrees raises money to plant trees in specific regions that will have the best impact. To date, GiftTrees has helped plant more than 2.9 million trees.
