Milk Market Size Expected To Reach $1 Trillion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s “Milk Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s milk market forecast, the market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.1 trillion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.8% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the milk market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest milk market share. Major players in the milk market include Danone SA, Arla Foods AMBA, Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Land O’Lakes Inc., Meiji Co Ltd., Almarai Company, Royal Friesland Campina N.V, Armor Proteines SAS, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Foremost Farms USA.

Milk Market Segmentation

1) By Product: Skimmed Powder, Liquid, Whey Protein, Butter, Infant Nutrition, Other Products

2) By Animal sources: Cows, Sheep, Buffalo, Goats, Other Sources

3) By Distribution: Convenience Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online, Other Distribution Channels

This type of drink refers to an emulsion of protein and fat in water produced by various mammals. This type of drink obtained from domesticated animals is used as an essential food source by humans for nourishment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Milk Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Milk Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

