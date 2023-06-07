Parental Control Software Test 2023 – Only Two Products Got Certified by AV-Comparatives
Protect Your Family - Independent testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the report of its Parental Control Software TestINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives provides certification for parental control software. Amongst other things, the certification process ensures that the software effectively blocks inappropriate content and provides a safe browsing experience for children.
To be certified, a product must meet specific criteria, such as blocking at least 98% of pornographic websites and having zero false alarms on child-friendly websites.
These products have undergone rigorous testing, and their certification is valid for one year. The detailed test results, along with general guidance and information on using parental control software, can be found in the 2023 Parental Control Certification Test report.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/testmethod/parental-control-reviews/
A certification is valid for one year and vendors can apply for certification once a year. Several vendors submitted their products for certification in 2023, of which two reached the requirements.
- Fortinet FortiClient for Windows
- Kaspersky Safe Kids for Windows
By using certified parental control software, parents can have confidence in the product's ability to protect their children from unsuitable content online.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the 2023 Parental Control Certification Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
