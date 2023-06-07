Parental Control Software Test 2023 – Only Two Products Got Certified by AV-Comparatives

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives provides certification for parental control software. Amongst other things, the certification process ensures that the software effectively blocks inappropriate content and provides a safe browsing experience for children.

To be certified, a product must meet specific criteria, such as blocking at least 98% of pornographic websites and having zero false alarms on child-friendly websites.

These products have undergone rigorous testing, and their certification is valid for one year. The detailed test results, along with general guidance and information on using parental control software, can be found in the 2023 Parental Control Certification Test report.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/testmethod/parental-control-reviews/

A certification is valid for one year and vendors can apply for certification once a year. Several vendors submitted their products for certification in 2023, of which two reached the requirements.

- Fortinet FortiClient for Windows
- Kaspersky Safe Kids for Windows

By using certified parental control software, parents can have confidence in the product's ability to protect their children from unsuitable content online.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the 2023 Parental Control Certification Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/


About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.   

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

