Global Hospitality Buildings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hospitality Buildings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers hospitality buildings market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hospitality buildings market forecast, the hospitality buildings global market size is predicted to reach a value of $90.31 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.0% through the forecast period.

The exponential growth of the travel and tourism industry is expected to propel the hospitality buildings market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest hospitality buildings market share. Major players in the market include AECOM, Suffolk Construction Company, STO Building Group, The Yates Companies, Swinerton, PCL Construction Enterprises, Balfour Beatty Construction, Hensel Phelps Construction Company, Gilbane Building Company.

Hospitality Buildings Market Segments

1) By Hotel Type: Business Or Commercial Hotels, Boutique Hotels, Resort Hotels, Casino Hotels, Transit Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Hotels, Other Types

2) By Price Level: Luxury, Upscale, Midscale, Economy

3) By Room Capacity: Small, Medium, Large, Mega

4) By Business Model: Individual, Chain

These types of buildings refer to an architecture that deals with the construction of structures and buildings like hotels and restaurants. They are created with the goal of giving each visitor a satisfying experience while they are at the hotel or restaurant.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Hospitality Buildings Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

