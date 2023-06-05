Macao Special Administrative Region Civil Aviation Security Programme is published today and will be implemented in July

MACAU, June 5 - With the aim to establish civil aviation security legal requirements to safeguard the security operations of Macao’s aviation against acts of unlawful interference, the Chief Executive Dispatch No. 68/2023 – “Macao Special Administrative Region Civil Aviation Security Programme (MCASP)” was published today in the Official Gazette.

In accordance with Article 8 of the Administrative Regulation No. 16/2022 - "Air Transport Facilitation and Civil Aviation Security Systems", the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) worked on the drafting of the MCASP (or the Programme) which stipulates the statutory requirements for the protection of civil aviation security activities from unlawful interference. The Programme balances the safety factors and the efficiency factors for the operations of flights and ensures the compliance with the standards and recommended practices of civil aviation security set out in international conventions, as well as the application of the relevant provisions of Macao’s laws and regulations. The Macao Special Administrative Region Civil Aviation Security Quality Control Programme and the Macao Special Administrative Region Civil Aviation Security Training Programme, which codify the legal requirements for the work in quality control and training, are attached as annexes to the MCASP.

The Programme shall apply to all the activities within an aerodrome located in Macao SAR or in an aircraft registered or operated in Macao SAR, as well as all the activities related to the provision of goods or services to or through aerodromes located in Macao SAR by entities that apply civil aviation security standards and requirements and operate from facilities located inside or outside those aerodromes.

The AACM is the competent authority for civil aviation security activities. All operators within the scope of application are required to develop their own security programmes in accordance with the requirements of the MCASP and submit their programmes and any subsequent changes to the AACM for approval; operators must fulfil their obligations to ensure that the security controls and security inspection procedures performed by them are done in accordance with their programmes. The AACM will conduct audits, periodic and non-periodic inspections on the operators to check their compliance with the MCASP; if there are findings of non-compliance, the Authority will carry out investigation and might penalize the operators in accordance with the penalty scheme of the "Air Transport Facilitation and Civil Aviation Security Systems ".

The MCASP will come into effect on 1 July 2023.