ColeBreit Engineering Celebrates Ten Years
ColeBreit is Now One of the Largest 100% Certified Women-Owned MEP Engineering Firms on the West Coast with Six Offices in California and Oregon
Since we acquired Axiom Engineers one year ago we have been expanding our team to keep up with the demand for top quality MEP engineering services.”BEND, OR, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ColeBreit Engineering is celebrating its 10th Anniversary one year after announcing its acquisition of Axiom Engineers℠, a top engineering firm doing business in California for over 50 years. Now employing 52 professionals, ColeBreit, a 100% women-owned Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) engineering and design firm, specializes in serving architects, builders and owners with a commitment to quality, integrity and expertise.
— Laura Breit, President and CEO
The firm is exhibiting and open for appointments with architects at the AIA Conference on Architecture Expo in San Francisco June 8-9, 2023 at Booth #333.
Laura Breit, President and CEO of ColeBreit Engineering, said, “Since we acquired Axiom Engineers one year ago we have been expanding our team to keep up with the demand for top quality MEP engineering services. As a result, we are even better able to serve a variety of projects and locations up and down the West Coast.” ColeBreit has three offices in California – Monterey, Napa and Santa Cruz – as well as three Oregon offices in Bend, Corvallis and the recently-added Medford location, bringing the total to six.
Architects historically have chosen to work with ColeBreit because of the keen understanding its team of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, lighting, energy and commissioning professionals bring to the table.
Caroll Crump, Senior Associate and Project Director of Gensler, said, “ColeBreit’s knowledge and expertise in MEP/FP engineering, especially their sustainable knowledge of microturbines, thermal batteries and net zero strategies, was essential to the success of our project. As architects, we rely on highly developed technical skills and problem solving abilities to ensure that building systems are efficiently designed, function seamlessly and operate efficiently to produce savings year after year. Gensler appreciates ColeBreit’s partnering approach, dedication and innovation while achieving a high level of performance and respecting deadlines. We look forward to collaborating with ColeBreit in the future as a major contributor to the built environment, additionally they are simply a pleasure to work with!”
ColeBreit possesses vast experience in a variety of sectors including education, commercial, public, healthcare, hospitality, residential, biotech, industrial and agricultural, including the wine industry. Recent and current projects include:
• Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, St. Helena, CA
• Seven Apart Winery, Napa, CA
• Dientes Dental and Santa Cruz Community Health, New Clinics, Santa Cruz, CA
• PacifiCorp New Juniper Ridge Headquarters [LEED-Platinum Goal], Bend, OR
• Oregon State University, Historic Fairbanks Hall, Corvallis, OR
• King County, Harborview Medical Center 2020 Capital Bond Program, Seattle, WA
About ColeBreit Engineering
ColeBreit Engineering is a client-focused Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) engineering and design firm offering a full range of integrated services. Founded in 2013, ColeBreit Engineering has six offices across Oregon and California and works with clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and nationally. The team has extensive experience in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering, as well as energy, sustainability and commissioning services. ColeBreit Engineering is a certified Women-Owned Business in California, Oregon, and Washington and with the federal government (WBE).
