CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Saint Joseph’s College of Maine Online MHA Program

SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Saint Joseph’s College of Maine’s Online MHA Program for a three-year term.

"This accreditation provided an opportunity for the entire college to rally around a process that exposed the inner workings of our programs and brought to light the teamwork that is present throughout our College, especially between the faculty and the student," said Kevin Harrington, Program Director, Health Administration Programs, Saint Joseph's College. "The outcome was a prospective curriculum that provides the foundation for a healthcare professional to truly be ready to make a difference in the lives of the patients and communities they serve."

Jim Dlugos, President, Saint Joseph’s College of Maine added, “Accreditation is always the result of a lot of hard work - and always a milestone to celebrate. But the CAHME accreditation of our MHA program is extra special, because it distinguishes ours as the first 100% online MHA program in New England to receive this status. It’s a testament to the quality of our faculty, curriculum, and student experience - all of which elevate our online MHA.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 141 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



About Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine is where community grows - on campus, online, and around the world. Since its founding in 1912 by the Sisters of Mercy, the College has transformed learners into leaders who sustain their communities. Student success is enriched by a lived mission and the practice of core values. Saint Joseph’s beautiful campus on the shores of Sebago Lake boasts over 40 undergraduate programs and a competitive Division III athletic program. Its pioneering online undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees, and certificates empower professional leaders in every corner of the globe. Learn more at sjcme.edu.