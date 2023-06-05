Snax-Sational Brands Continues Support of Ryan Seacrest Foundation As They Unveil Latest Broadcast Studio In Memphis, TN

Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest and Snax-Sational Brands CMO Adam Cohen The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony led by Ryan Seacrest on May 24th

The Snack Industry Innovator Joined Ryan Seacrest And The RSF Foundation Team As They Unveiled Latest Broadcast Studio At Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, in partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, opened their newest state-of-the-art 1,275 square foot broadcast media center, Seacrest Studios, in Memphis, Tennessee on May 24th, 2023. The Seacrest Studios at Le Bonheur Children’s located on the first floor of the hospital will be used to provide a variety of programming to patients, whether they are physically in the studio or watching through a closed-circuit network from their rooms, the studio will help encourage kids to express themselves and find new creative outlets while at Le Bonheur. Patients will have the opportunity to host their own radio and television shows, play games, watch live musical performances and interview celebrity guests. The studio is encased in glass, allowing patients, staff and visitors to view the daily programming happening inside.

This is the latest expansion to their growing national network of Seacrest Studios, their 12th to date, of which innovative snacking industry leader Snax-Sational Brands, inclusive of the premiere snacking brands of Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, Cereal Pop and Pasta Snacks’ Penne Straws, continues to support with a portion of sales from all bags sold at retail and e-commerce purchases going toward Ryan Seacrest Foundation. The partnership officially kicked off in 2020 and continues to grow year after year. Incremental to sales proceeds, Snax-Sational Brands supports year round efforts such as dedicated holiday campaigns, in-studio guest appearances and snack donations to the hospital studios, plus engaging events and digital initiatives to bring attention to the incredible and important work of Seacrest Studios and the foundation itself.

“We are so thrilled to be able to continue to support this inspirational organization and be a partner in the rewarding and impactful work their children’s hospital network provides to families nationwide. This cause is near and dear to our hearts at Snax-Sational.” - CMO, Snax-Sational Brands, Adam Cohen

Seacrest Studios are charitable endeavors of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, founded by Emmy-award winning media entrepreneur, radio personality, and television host and producer Ryan Seacrest and his family. The Ryan Seacrest Foundation hopes to contribute to children and their families’ healing while lifting the spirits of the Le Bonheur staff.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Ryan Seacrest, media personality and producer, Chairman & Founder, Ryan Seacrest Foundation, Jaren Jackson, Jr. – NBA player, forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, Jordan Davis, (country pop singer and songwriter,) Kat Graham (actress, singer, and humanitarian dancer and model), among others supported the opening ribbon cutting event in celebration of the new Seacrest Studios at Le Bonheur in Memphis. The Munford High School marching band and mascots from University of Memphis, Memphis Redbirds, Memphis Showboats and Memphis Grizzlies were also on hand, with Grand Marshal Peabody Duckmaster – Kenon Walker. At the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Speakers included Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Trey Eubanks, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Interim President, Michael Ugwueke – Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, President and CEO.

About Le Bonheur Children’s

Le Bonheur Children’s, based in Memphis, Tenn., provides expert care for children in more than 45 pediatric subspecialties, encompassing robust community programs, a pediatric research institute and regional outpatient centers in Jackson, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Jonesboro, Ark. Le Bonheur also features a 255-bed hospital in Memphis and a 21-bed satellite hospital within Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. As the primary pediatric teaching affiliate for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur has been named a U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospital for 12 consecutive years and is a Magnet-designated facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care and nursing excellence. Located at 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis TN, 38103. For more information, please call (901) 287-6030 or visit lebonheur.org. Connect on facebook.com/lebonheurchildrens, twitter.com/lebonheurchild, Instagram @lebonheurchildrens

About Ryan Seacrest Foundation and Seacrest Studios

Seacrest Studios was founded on the commitment to aid in the healing process of children receiving medical care at children’s hospitals and help support their families. Its programming allows children to tap into their creativity that helps them thrive, experimenting with radio and television broadcasting in these media centers while bringing an uplifting spirit to the hospital’s communities. With today’s opening at Le Bonheur, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation will have successfully installed 12 broadcast media centers in pediatric hospitals nationwide with Memphis joining Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. The foundation plans to open new studios at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, N.Y., and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2023.

About COOKIE POP and CANDY POP

SNAX-Sational Brands premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with BUTTERFINGER®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M’s Minis®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties now with a full national launch in Target as of May 22, 2023.

About CEREAL POP

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brand has introduced its newest portfolio expansion with the addition of Cereal Pop. With its February 2023 debut, Cereal Pop joined sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop as America’s #1 popcorn treat, featuring flavors Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®. www.cookiepopcandypop.com / @cookiepop_candypop on social media