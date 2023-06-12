CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Xavier University Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA) Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Xavier University’s MHSA Program for a seven-year term.

The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Xavier University’s MHSA Program for a seven-year term.

“We are thrilled to receive news that our MHSA program will continue our continuous accreditation by CAHME since 1968 for another seven years,” said Dr. Peter J. Mallow, Chair of Xavier University’s Department of Health Services Administration. “This recognition from CAHME represents the hard work of our faculty, staff, alumni, and advisory board to be for and with others: thinkers, inspirers, and leaders in health services administration.”

"The reaccreditation of Xavier's MHSA program by CAHME only confirms what I have learned to be true; the faculty and staff have a passion for developing the minds of future professionals and leaders in healthcare,” said Talia Brown, current MHSA student. “I am proud to be a part of a program that goes the extra mile, and I can't wait to carry on the Xavier MHSA legacy."

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 141 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Xavier University

Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition. Founded in 1831, the University is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university in the nation. Our mission is to educate each student intellectually, morally, and spiritually. We create learning opportunities through rigorous academic and professional programs integrated with co-curricular engagement.

For more information, visit xavier.edu/mhsa.