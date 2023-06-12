CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the University of North Carolina Wilmington, MHA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the MHA program at UNC Wilmington for a three-year term.

The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the Master of Healthcare Administration program at UNC Wilmington, housed in the School of Health and Applied Human Sciences, for a three-year term.

Dr. Steve Elliott, director of the School of Health and Applied Human Sciences says, “When we started the planning process for our MHA program back in 2017, we quickly understood that CAHME accreditation was considered the benchmark of healthcare management education and was highly sought after by students and employers. Following a hugely successful launch of the program, I am so proud of our team for rising to the challenge and working hard to secure the initial accreditation for a three-year period. This is a very significant milestone in the evolution of our program, school, and college.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 141 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the School of Health and Applied Human Sciences

The School of Health and Applied Human Sciences (SHAHS) is one of three schools in the College of Health and Human Services and is committed to improving the health and quality of life for individuals, families, and communities. All SHAHS programs share a vision of championing healthy lives for everyone. Active learning is the core of the student learning experience and graduates work in multiple settings, including hospitals, clinics, schools, nursing homes, resorts, and other organizations within the community and around the world.

For more information, visit uncw.edu/shahs.