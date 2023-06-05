Oregon Pawnshop Donates to Local Charity Supporting Parents with Cancer
Capital Pawn and Couture announced their recent support of Oregon nonprofit, Michelle's Love.SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Pawn and Couture, a local pawnshop with five locations throughout the Willamette Valley, announced their recent support of an Oregon nonprofit, Michelle's Love, which assists single parents undergoing cancer treatments. Capital Pawn began raising money in May to celebrate Mother's Day. A portion of the proceeds from luxury items sold during the month was collected for the organization. "We are proud to support the efforts of Michelle's Love to provide resources and support to local parents in need," said Beth and Adam Anundi, Owners of Capital Pawn, "Their mission to assist parents and create a community of support aligns perfectly with our values, and we believe the donations they receive will help to improve the lives of families in our community."
The donation presented to Michelle's Love on Thursday, June 1, will provide various resources such as household payment assistance, meal prep and delivery, cleaning services, and last will and testament planning.
For more information on Capital Pawn and Couture and Michelle's Love, please visit their websites at cappawn.com and michelleslove.org.
About Capital Pawn:
Capital Pawn is a family-run pawn business with five locations throughout the beautiful Willamette Valley. Voted Best of the Willamette Valley, the goal is to always provide the local community with an upscale value shopping experience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
