Flatiron Search Partners Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bigfoot Search Consumer brand-focused executive search firm expands Product, Engineering, and Design Capabilities

Flatiron Search Partners (FSP), a boutique executive search firm specializing in high-growth consumer brands, today announced the acquisition of technology-oriented search firm Bigfoot Search, led by Jeff Bruce. FSP will absorb Bigfoot along with its talented team and cutting-edge technology, augmenting FSP’s existing executive search and staffing practice with new expertise in Product, Engineering, and Design. This acquisition comes in response to the growing and consistent demand from FSP clients for assistance in technology and product searches.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome Jeff and his team into the FSP family,” said Bill Stauffer, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at FSP. “We’ve been in conversations with Jeff about our shared philosophy and track record of leading mission-critical searches for top-tier brands for years, and have always felt that joining forces would be a natural progression.”

“Our clients are moving decisively to invest in mission-critical talent at the executive level, and we’ve experienced a significant increase in requests for technology roles over the past year,” said Joe Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at FSP. “Previously, we’ve declined because we are committed to only undertaking searches where we have a distinct competitive advantage. Now, with the addition of Jeff’s team and expertise, we possess that advantage in a meaningful way.”

“I’m so excited for this new partnership” said Jeff Bruce “Team FSP clearly shares the same core values and commitment to results and search experience. Together we will be able to provide a full suite of search services across all corporate functions, and it’s the optimal time to launch FSP’s Technology practice given the substantial investment companies are making to level up tech leadership.”

Bigfoot Search was founded in 2019 by Jeff Bruce, who previously spent a decade partnering with founders and executive leadership teams of emerging and growth-stage businesses backed by leading venture capital and private equity firms. As a trained front-end engineer and interactive designer, Jeff has successfully conducted hundreds of searches ranging from C-suite, VP, and Director levels to key individual contributors in Product, Data, Design, and Technology.



Flatiron Search Partners was founded in 2018 by Joe Miller and Bill Stauffer. FSP partners with many of the fastest-growing and most disruptive consumer brands in the world, leading searches across Operations, Finance, People & HR, Marketing/GTM and Real Estate/Development across North America.

