WISMOlabs Helps eCommerce Customer Service teams with Self-Serve Order Tracking Feature

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WISMOlabs Helps eCommerce Customer Service teams with Self-Serve Order and Shipment Tracking Feature
WISMOlabs, a leading provider of post-purchase experience solutions, announced today the launch of its newest feature, Self-Serve Order Tracking link. This addition to the WISMOlabs platform empowers consumers with real-time access to their order status during and before it leaves the warehouse, enhancing transparency and boosting customer satisfaction.
WISMOlabs has continuously prioritized providing a seamless, user-friendly post-purchase experience. With the introduction of Self-Serve Order Tracking, the company reinforces its commitment to consumer empowerment and eCommerce evolution.
"Post-purchase experience is often overlooked in the eCommerce sector. At WISMOlabs, we believe that every touchpoint along the customer journey is vital, including the post-purchase phase," said Dmitri Rassadkine, CEO of WISMOlabs. "Our new Self-Serve Order and Shipment Tracking feature ensures consumers stay informed, engaged, and satisfied – leading to increased customer retention and loyalty."
Self-Serve Order Tracking Explained
The Self-Serve Order Tracking feature allows consumers to access their order status by simply entering their order number and the email address or phone number used during purchase. This provides a customer-centric experience with no need to log into a profile or wait for tracking links via email or SMS.
With this new feature, customers can receive contextually relevant messages pertaining to their order processing and shipment phases. This transparency in the order journey allows consumers to have a clear understanding of their order progress and creates realistic expectations, thereby reducing customer anxiety and increasing satisfaction.
The Benefits
Along with improving the customer journey, this feature also offers significant advantages for eCommerce service directors. By providing a self-serve option, businesses can dramatically reduce the number of tracking-related inquiries, enabling customer service representatives to focus on more complex customer issues.
Moreover, this tool promotes transparency and control, key factors in building trust and strengthening relationships with customers. It's an intuitive solution designed to elevate the consumer experience while simultaneously enhancing eCommerce operations.
Integration and Application
The Self-Serve Order and Shipment Tracking feature is now available to all retailers using WISMOlabs plans with eCommerce connector or API integration. Integrating this feature is a simple process – retailers can add a 'Track my Order' link to any part of their website. For authenticated users, deep links can be employed with additional parameters such as order numbers to enhance the self-serve experience.
The Future of Post-Purchase Experience
In the digital age, eCommerce success hinges on a comprehensive, user-friendly post-purchase experience. With the Self-Serve Order Tracking feature, WISMOlabs is elevating the post-purchase phase to new heights – making it smoother, more transparent, and unequivocally customer-centric.
Stay ahead of the eCommerce curve with WISMOlabs – delivering unparalleled post-purchase experiences that drive customer loyalty. To learn more about this transformative feature, visit our recent blog post: https://wismolabs.com/self-serve-order-tracking/
About WISMOlabs
WISMOlabs is a cutting-edge eCommerce solution provider specializing in post-purchase experience platforms. We offer a suite of tools designed to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction, ultimately boosting business growth and success. At WISMOlabs, we're committed to building technologies that transform eCommerce, creating seamless experiences that keep customers coming back.
