IndyGeneUS Inks Development Partnership with US Army
A game-changing technology is underway for military and civilian first responders who may have had contact with dangerous materials.
As a retired Combat Medic, it's humbling for me to serve and protect our military forces from afar with the Pocket Detection Pouch”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS AI partners with The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) to advance the development of the Pocket Detection Pouch (PDP) to deliver rapid identification of potential exposure to environmental and infectious hazards in a small form factor device.
— Yusuf Henriques, CEO and Founder of IndyGeneUS AI
A cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) has been approved with DEVCOM CBC to commercialize this game-changing technology for military and civilian first responders who may have had contact with dangerous materials.
Using commercially available liquid and paper-based toxic and infectious agent detection assays inside this credit card-sized, multi-channeled soft polymer pouch, the PDP can deliver eye-readable “yes/no” answers, some in less than 15 minutes.
“The PDP helps us “think outside the tube” to reduce the size, weight and power (SWAP) burden on warfighters or first responders needing to detect hazardous materials in their environment, said Jennifer Sekowski, PhD, co-inventor of the PDP.
"As a retired Combat Medic, it's humbling for me to serve and protect our military forces from afar with the Pocket Detection Pouch," said Yusuf Henriques, CEO and founder of IndyGeneUS AI.
The first patent in the PDP intellectual property family recently received approval, clearing the path to commercialization. Potential benefits of the PDP are not limited to the Armed Forces. “We are also exploring a variety of non-military applications to assist civilian first-responders and citizens who may have been exposed to hazardous materials,” said Bradford Wilson, PhD, CSO and co-founder of IndyGeneUS AI.
IndyGeneUS AI
IndyGeneUS AI, a Black and Veteran-owned artificial intelligence-powered digital health company accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics to address health disparities impacting African diaspora populations in accessing equitable, precision healthcare.
The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC)
The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Futures Command, leads in the discovery, development and delivery of technology-based capabilities to enable Soldiers to win our nation’s wars and come home safely. The DEVCOM CBC is the Army’s principal research and development center for chemical and biological defense technology, engineering and field operations. The DEVCOM CBC is headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Angel Livas
IndyGeneUS AI
+1 202-930-3262
angel@indygeneus.ai
