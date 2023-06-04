Disaster Survivor Assistance Crews Hit the Streets in Guam

Guam residents will start seeing FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews in neighborhoods today to help Typhoon Mawar survivors apply for federal disaster assistance and to identify needs within communities.

DSA crews primarily focus on helping underrepresented populations that may be hard to reach by traditional channels. Their mission is to assess and report critical and emerging disaster needs to FEMA leadership for decision-making purposes. Their essential duties include:

Provide on-site guidance to survivors about the application process, and an overview of FEMA disaster assistance.

Review survivors’ applications, providing basic information about application status and other eligible assistance, and collecting new information or documents for case files.

Engage disaster survivors and local officials in identifying immediate unmet needs for a quick resolution via FEMA and/or its partners including voluntary agencies.

Support community outreach and partnerships with the local, state, tribal or territorial emergency managers, disability partners, private sector, voluntary agencies and faith- and community-based organizations to foster a culture of strengthened alliances to support the delivery of inclusive, equitable services to survivors.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4715. Follow FEMA at https://twitter.com/femaregion9 and at facebook.com/fema.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).