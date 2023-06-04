UPDATE: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 06/03/23 at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Main Street, Waterbury, VT

MISSING PERSON: Renee Robert

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

UPDATE: The Vermont State Police have received multiple confirmed sightings of Renee Robert in the Central Vermont area. Troopers have learned Robert is safe and was last seen in the Montpelier area but would like to communicate directly with her.

The Vermont State Police ask that anyone with information call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Vermont State Police is searching for a 21-year-old female who was reported missing from her home after departing for a walk at approximately 0500 hours on 05/31/23. Renee left her residence on foot at approximately 0500 on May 31, 2023. She is described as being 5'05” and weighing 125 pounds. Renee was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with 'Burton' written on it and camouflage pants with suspenders. All possible known locations or acquaintances have not seen or heard from her and she has no cell phone with her.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191