Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 2600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Wrench) offense that occurred on Friday, June 2, 2023, in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:56 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. After a verbal exchange with the victim, the suspect assaulted the victim with a wrench then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.